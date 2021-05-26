Critical Gear for Your Next Overnight Ski Expedition

(Miltona, MN) When you think of snowboarding meccas, you think of British Columbia, Breckenridge, CO and Lake Tahoe. Rarely would Miltona, MN come to mind. Well, it's not so much the place to go for snowboarding, but Ella Sorensen is proof that it is where you can be from. At age 16 she is among some of the best young female snowboarders in the country. She is currently ranked 11th in the nation. She hopes to one day represent the United States in the Olympics. Although that is a far off goal now, it seemed even less likely when she was a little kid. Her path to competitive snowboarding began at the age of seven while going to Andes Tower Hills. Her older brother Cole Sorensen was really into snowboarding, but Ella says she was just there for the hot chocolate. Eventually she caught the bug and her competitive spirit started getting her noticed. Ella says she first realized that she was capable of taking her talents to the next level after winning a USASA national Rail Jam title at age 13. In 2019 she finished first in both Rail Jam and Slopestyle in her age group. These are only a few of many top competition moments, and doesn't even touch on her prowess in wake surfing. Needless to say, despite her fun-loving spirit, she is someone to take very seriously. Ella now competes in Slopestyle snowboarding against women of all ages.