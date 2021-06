CANTON – Malone University President David King will retire next year. “Winnie (King's wife) and I both fell in love with Malone and what Malone stands for as an institution and we fell in love with our students right away," King said. "Both Winnie and me, we have felt deeply privileged to be able to know our students and to be able to serve our students and to be a part of our community of Malone that is our faculty and staff. It has been an absolute privilege.”