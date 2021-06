The California Senate has voted 27-9 to approve SB 81 from state Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, which would establish judicial guidance on the use of sentencing enhancements. SB 81 reflects one of the 10 recommendations made by the California Committee on the Revision of the Penal Code. The committee, of which Skinner is a member, was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature to comprehensively examine California’s Penal Code and issue recommendations for reforming it. SB 81 is designed to address the proliferation of sentence enhancements in California, which can often double the length of a prison term and have been disproportionately applied to people of color and those suffering from mental illness.