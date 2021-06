Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., clarified her "unthinkable atrocities" comments following pressure from some of her Democratic colleagues in a Thursday statement. "On Monday, I asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken about an ongoing International Criminal Court investigations," Omar said in the statement. "To be clear: the conversation was about accountability for specific incidents regarding those ICC cases, not a moral comparison between Hamas and the Taliban and the U.S. and Israel."