HIBBING, Minn. — A Hibbing man is now charged in the death of a 71-year-old woman in 2017, after investigators say a DNA match identified him as her killer. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office details how 51-year-old Blake Andrew Stangel was linked to the death of Courtney Lee Fenske in November 2017. Fenske's body was found in her Hibbing home after a welfare check was requested by her mail carrier at the time. Mail had stacked up, and the carrier became concerned.