Today, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) announced they have plans to land a "transformable lunar robot" on the Moon to gather data on the lunar surface. This IS more than meets the eye in so many ways considering the company behind the original vision for transforming toys and how the Moon has played a role in the Transformers stories is no coincidence. TOMY, Sony and Doshisha University are directly involved in the JAXA project. Tomiyama Kantaro, Representative Director, Chairman & CEO, TOMY Company, Ltd. had to say this about the project: