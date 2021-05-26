Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

UPDATE 1-U.S. SEC considering new rules to tackle SPACS, crypto tokens

By Katanga Johnson
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

(Adds details)

WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is considering new rules to protect investors amid a surge in the use of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACS) as capital-raising vehicles, its new chair will tell lawmakers.

SPACs are listed shell companies that raise cash to acquire and take public a private company, allowing targets to sidestep the stricter regulatory checks of an initial public offering.

Gary Gensler, in prepared testimony to the financial services and general government subcommittee of the U.S. House Appropriations panel on Wednesday, said that overseeing SPACS has also placed demands on the resources at the watchdog, which has seen a 4% decline in its staff overall since 2016.

He added that the Division of Enforcement’s staff had six fewer staff than in fiscal year 2016, while its Division of Corporation Finance was currently 20% smaller than five years ago.

“Are SPAC investors being appropriately protected? Are retail investors getting the appropriate and accurate information they need at each stage”, said Gensler in his second appearance before Congress since he was sworn-in as SEC chair last month.

“How do SPACs fit in to our mission to maintain fair, orderly, and efficient markets? It could be the case that SPACs are less efficient than traditional IPOs,” said Gensler, adding he had tasked staff to recommend possible rules or guidance in this area.

A record $100 billion has already been raised by U.S. SPACs so far this year, while the value of SPAC mergers and acquisitions hit a record $263 billion, according to data from Dealogic.

Some 30 companies have agreed to merge with SPACs since the beginning of April, compared with 69 during February-March, when the SPAC boom hit a peak, according to data vendor Refinitiv.

Analysts say the euphoria among retail investors that helped fuel the SPAC boom has subsided as investors worry here that SPACs have taken many companies, often loss-making or even without revenue, public at too-high valuations.

Bankers and lawyers warn companies that SPACs may not be able to deliver on the frothy valuations they promise.

Gensler will also tell lawmakers crypto tokens are a highly volatile and speculative asset class, which have opened a path to investor fraud and marketplace manipulation. (Reporting by Katanga Johnson. Editing by Estelle Shirbon and Mark Potter)

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
151K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Gensler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Private Investors#Securities#Private Companies#Spacs#House Appropriations#Congress#U S House#Division Of Enforcement#U S Spacs#Crypto Tokens#Spac Investors#Retail Investors#Cash#Company#Traditional Ipos#Sec Chair#Initial Public Offering#Capital Raising Vehicles#Data Vendor Refinitiv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsihodl.com

SEC Pushes Back Verdict on WisdomTree's Bitcoin ETF

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has delayed another application for bitcoin (EXANTE: Bitcoin) exchange-traded fund (ETF) until July. According to the watchdog, it decided to designate a longer period within which to take action on the proposed rule change so that it has "sufficient time" to consider on the application.
Marketsinvestorsking.com

Standard Chartered Bank to Launch Cryptocurrency Exchange and Brokerage Platform

Standard Chartered PLC on Wednesday said that the bank’s innovation arm, SC Ventures, will establish a cryptocurrency brokerage and exchange platform. The major banking corporation is launching a cryptocurrency exchange and brokerage service, giving its clients access to cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin and ether. Standard Chartered joins a growing list of major banks worldwide that have embraced cryptocurrency.
Marketscryptopotato.com

Guggenheim Partners’ New Fund May Seek Exposure to Bitcoin, an SEC Filing Showed

Wall Street behemoth Guggenheim Partners could seek exposure to Bitcoin through its latest fund, a recent filing showed. Guggenheim Partners may invest in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency assets through its latest fund called Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund. A recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission revealed the giant’s plans to receive the exposure through cash-settled derivatives instruments.
Marketsinvesting.com

Binance-backed Indonesian crypto exchange considers IPO

Jakarta-based crypto exchange Tokocrypto is considering a public market debut over the next two or three years, Nikkei reported on Wednesday. “I’m saying two years because we need to be profitable for at least more than two years before listing. We are already profitable now. Our key focus at Tokocrypto is to grow the business further, expand our operations to more parts of Indonesia and make crypto mainstream in the country,” Tokocrypto CEO Pang Xue Kai said.
Businesskfgo.com

Payment company DLocal raises $617.65 million in U.S. IPO

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Uruguayan payment startup DLocal said on Wednesday it raised $617.65 million in its initial public offering. DLocal priced 29.4 million shares at $21 per share, the company said, above its indicated $16-$18 range. The IPO values DLocal at $6.06 billion. Of the shares sold, around 4.4 million were by DLocal and 25 million by current investors.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Crypto firms fall short on anti-money laundering rules, UK watchdog says

Many cryptocurrency firms are not meeting Britain's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing rules, the country's financial watchdog said on Thursday, showing how some parts of the emerging sector are struggling to meet required standards. The cryptocurrency world has been plagued through its 12-year life by lax standards on money laundering...
MarketsNew York Post

Dogecoin soars as crypto-giant Coinbase adds token to platform

Dogecoin prices skyrocketed on Wednesday after crypto-trading giant Coinbase said it would start allowing users to trade the joke cryptocurrency on its platform. The dog-themed coin surged 34 percent to 43 cents in late-morning trades after Coinbase announced the change in a blog post, according to Coindesk data. Coinbase users were allowed to start transferring Dogecoin to their accounts starting Tuesday, and can trade the cryptocurrency starting around 12 p.m. Thursday.
Worldcryptoslate.com

Thailand’s SEC looks to regulate the issuance of DeFi tokens

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Thailand has announced that it may require decentralized finance (DeFi) projects that issue cryptocurrencies to obtain corresponding licenses in the future, Bangkok Post reported today. “The issuance of digital tokens must be authorized and overseen by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the...
MarketsFinancial-Planning.com

SPACs take trading apps public in a test of lay-investor loyalty

A pair of special purpose acquisition companies are taking trading apps public amid weakness in that corner of equity capital markets, testing the willingness of their app users to buy into their business models. Acorns Grow, which offers an app with investing and banking products, is the latest to throw...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Receives Expected Notice From Nasdaq Regarding Delayed Quarterly Report

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (the "Company") announced that, on May 28, 2021, it received a notice ("Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Rule") because the Company failed to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
New York City, NYCoinDesk

Guggenheim Registers Fund That May Seek Exposure to Crypto

Guggenheim Investments registered a new fund, the Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund, that might seek investment exposure to cryptocurrencies, notably bitcoin, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund, expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "GUG," will follow an...
Marketsinvestorsking.com

Crypto Traders Can Now Trade Dogecoin on Coinbase Pro

Coinbase, an American company that operates a cryptocurrency exchange platform, on Tuesday announced that cryptocurrency traders and investors can transfer their Dogecoin into their Coinbase Pro account ahead of trading expected to kick off on Thursday 3rd, June 2021. In a blog post published by the leading exchange company, it...
TechnologyPosted by
Coinspeaker

Hepsiburada Turkey’s Second-largest E-Commerce Firm Files for US IPO

Per the filed prospectus, Hepsiburada saw an upsurge in its revenue which grew to 6.4 billion liras ($750 million) in 2020 from 2.6 billion liras in 2019. The second-largest e-commerce marketplace, Hepsiburada has filed to go public in the United States through an Initial Public Offering (IPO) route. According to the details from the prospectus filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company has a total share of 40,000,000, however, it did not specify how many it will be giving out in the IPO.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. SEC chief to review Trump-era proxy rules, may draft replacement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair said on Tuesday the agency will review shareholder voting rule changes adopted under the administration of former President Donald Trump that have faced criticism for weakening investor power. Gary Gensler, appointed by Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden, said the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

KKR, CD&R take data analytics firm Cloudera private for $4.7 bln

Private equity firms KKR & Co (KKR.N) and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC (CD&R) will take Cloudera Inc (CLDR.N) private for $4.7 billion, the cloud-based data analytics company said on Tuesday. Shares of Cloudera jumped about 25% to $16.07 premarket, above the offer price of $16 per share in cash....
Marketsinteractivecrypto.com

Are cryptos considered investments or assets?

You must have heard of Bitcoin or Ethereum, or other cryptocurrencies by now. A cryptocurrency is a digital currency that runs on a blockchain network and eliminates the middleman in financial exchanges by allowing peer-to-peer transactions. Thanks to the public ledger system used to record all transactions, many cryptocurrency transactions can appear trustless. Most cryptocurrencies are, therefore, decentralized.
Economydecrypt.co

SEC Charges BitConnect Promoters Over $2 Billion Token Sale

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) today filed charges against five people who allegedly promoted BitConnect, a supposed cryptocurrency-investment program that bore the hallmarks of a Ponzi scheme. The SEC contends BitConnect was a global unregistered digital asset securities offering. The program, the SEC said, raised over $2 billion...
Economygo955.com

U.S. SEC charges five individuals involved in crypto lending program

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday said it has charged five individuals for promoting a global unregistered digital asset securities offering that raised over $2 billion from retail investors. The agency alleged that from January 2017 to January 2018 BitConnect used a network of promoters...
Marketsbizjournals

The SPAChelor: 3 things companies should consider when picking a SPAC

With over 600 SPACs looking for operating companies to take to the public company altar, how is a company to choose?. There’s admittedly some science in picking a special purpose acquisition company with a big enough trust fund and a strong track record in raising a private investment in public equity (PIPE) deal to meet a company’s projected cash use needs. Similarly, there’s some art in setting the valuation just right for a successful trading debut. But the fact is that with all those eligible SPAChelors out there, finding one that meets these basic needs isn’t that hard.