Kelly Clarkson to replace Ellen DeGeneres on US daytime TV

The Guardian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC has announced that Kelly Clarkson will take the daytime slot vacated by the talkshow anchor Ellen DeGeneres, once her eponymous show ends in 2022. The network announced on Wednesday that the 39-year-old pop singer – the original American Idol, judge on the popular competition show The Voice and host of her own talkshow owned and produced by NBC’s syndication arm – will take over DeGeneres’s slot on NBC-owned and affiliated stations in fall next year.

www.theguardian.com
