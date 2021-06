Restaurant stainless steel shelves are neutral equipment for storing packaged food, tableware and kitchen utensils. The kitchen rack is used in washing and cold shops, storerooms, in freezers in the kitchen of restaurants and other premises of public catering establishments and food production enterprises. On the market, production racks are presented in various models, and if you consider that almost any product can be made according to the client’s preferences, the range of racks becomes simply limitless.