A new theory for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has made a bold shout about the Quentin Tarantino film.The director’s latest feature, which was released in 2019, follows a fictional actor and his trusty stuntman as they navigate the Los Angeles film scene in 1969.Events play out to the backdrop of the Manson family murders, which resulted in the death of five people, including film star Sharon Tate. Margot Robbie appears in the film as Tate – however, instead of depicting her murder, the film shows an alternative outcome to the tragedy that sees her live to...