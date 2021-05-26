Cancel
Here’s what the BTS McDonald’s meal comes with and when you can get it

By Hannah Frishberg
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleK-pop supergroup BTS’ highly anticipated meal collaboration with McDonald’s is now available, much to the delight of the group’s devoted ARMY of followers. The “BTS Meal,” which McDonald’s announced was in the works back in April, will be available in participating US restaurants starting Wednesday. The BTS meal comes with...

nypost.com
Restaurantsdailyhive.com

The official BTS meal has FINALLY arrived at McDonald's

BTS fans can finally get their hands on the official band meal at McDonald’s. The meal is inspired by recipes from the franchises’ South Korean locations. The signature order features 10 chicken McNuggets, medium fries, medium coke, and sweet chili, and cajun dipping sauces. “Seeing the passion and anticipation from...
RecipesInternational Business Times

How To Buy McDonald’s BTS Merchandise Collection Amid Meal Combo Release

Just as McDonald’s (MCD) is ready to debut the BTS combo meal on its menu, the fast-food chain announced that it is dropping a merchandise collection with the seven-member Korean K-pop band. The McDonald’s x BTS merchandise will go on sale Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on the Weverse Shop...
RecipesStreet.Com

McDonald's Strikes Up the Marketing Band With BTS Meal

McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report marketing once again turns to music, as the chain on Wednesday introduces a meal and merchandise in a collaboration with the popular seven-member South Korean boy band BTS, the company said. McDonald's initially had said in April that the South Korean pop sensation would be...
CelebritiesPosted by
Deseret News

McDonald’s has created a new celebrity meal from BTS

The Korean pop band BTS has linked up with McDonald’s to create a new celebrity meal. The meal — which went on sale Wednesday — includes 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, a medium fry, a medium Coke and sweet chili and Cajun sauce (which are two new flavors from McDonald’s in South Korea).
RestaurantsThe Takeout

Is the new McDonald’s BTS Meal collab “Dynamite”?

McDonald’s celebrity collaboration meals show no sign of slowing down. First there was Travis Scott’s collab, which consisted of a Sprite and a Quarter Pounder meal with cheese, bacon, and lettuce (and a side of barbecue sauce with the fries). This meal killed it at the drive-thru. Then there was J. Balvin’s meal, which was a Big Mac sans pickles, fries with ketchup, and an Oreo McFlurry, which, let’s be real, sounds completely phoned in (Big Mac, no pickles?!). And today, McDonald’s collaboration with hugely popular Korean boy band BTS dropped nationwide.
Restaurantsdailyhive.com

BTS fans react to getting McDonald's collab meals in regular packaging

It’s a big day for fast food fans and boy band lovers alike: McDonald’s has launched its BTS official band meal in select countries. BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a popular seven-member South Korean boy band. McDonald’s customers across Canada and the US can now order the highly anticipated meal for themselves.
EntertainmentMarietta Daily Journal

Would you like a side of K-pop disappointment with that new BTS Meal from McDonald's?

Millions of fans already think the men of BTS are a snack. Now they're a meal. From somewhere in the cosmic nexus of K-pop and fast food, the BTS Meal is available starting today at McDonald's restaurants across America (and 10 other countries, but not yet in the band's native South Korea). However, its lack of the purple BTS-specific packaging found in other countries is disappointing some fans Stateside.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WJCT News

K-Pop Group BTS And McDonald's Launch Exclusive Meal And Clothing Line

It's the age of the celebrity McDonald's collaboration. Travis Scott kicked off the trend with his Quarter Pounder meal with cheese, bacon, lettuce, fries and barbecue sauce. The "Travis Scott Meal" – the first McDonald's celebrity menu collaboration since Michael Jordan's McJordan Special – was so popular that some McDonald's ran low on ingredients. J. Balvin jumped on the trend a month later with his go-to meal of a Big Mac without the pickles, an Oreo McFlurry and french fries with ketchup.
RestaurantsEsquire

McDonald's Seemingly Straightforward BTS Meal, In Review

On Wednesday, BTS and McDonald's released a collaboration that is deeply in my wheelhouse. Nuggs and sauce, baby. Naturally, when I heard this news, I knew what had to be done; I had to order it at 11 a.m. sharp. The meal consists of a 10-piece nugget, medium fry, Coke, and two (2) packets of sauce—one Sweet Chili, one Cajun, both inspired by sauce options available in South Korea. That menu lineup might not seem particularly revelatory, but also, I don't like when musicians and brands collaborate on something so outrageous that I feel like I have to take a risk. (Remember that one Dunkin' Donuts collaboration with Charli D'Amelio where she put three pumps of caramel and whole milk in the coffee, and then topped it with sugar? That was never going to land with me.) But I knew going in that I was inclined to love this meal, because, to paraphrase Lin Manuel Miranda's impassioned speech at the 2016 Tony Awards, "Nuggs is nuggs is nuggs is nuggs."
Recipesthemusicnetwork.com

BTS team up with McDonald’s for signature meal and merchandise range

K-pop icons BTS have partnered with McDonald’s to launch a new signature meal order. Available at participating restaurants around Australia, the BTS Meal has 10 Chicken McNuggets, large Fries, large soft drink and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces, which are said to be inspired by recipes from McDonald’s South Korea.
Food & DrinksPosted by
geekspin

Some McDonald’s Happy Meals now come with Pokémon cards

As part of the 25th-anniversary celebration of the Pokémon franchise, The Pokémon Company and McDonald’s have teamed up for a special-edition Happy Meal that comes with Pokémon trading cards. The promotion launched in North America earlier this year, and just yesterday, the Pokémon-themed Happy Meal has become available in the U.K. for the first time.
MusicThe Drum

The K-pop playbook: inside McDonald’s ‘Famous Order’ collab with BTS

When McDonald’s announced ‘The BTS Meal’ back in April, the ‘Famous Order’ launch blew up on social media – trending number one in the US and number two globally. At this point, Jennifer Healan, vice-president US marketing, brand content and engagement, knew McDonald’s was “on to something very positive”, admitting that while it had success with the Travis Scott and J Balvin launch, the reaction was “not to the scale of BTS”.
Chicago, ILarcamax.com

We try the new McDonald's BTS Meal. Spoiler alert: It's all about the sauce.

CHICAGO — The highly anticipated BTS Meal just dropped at McDonald’s locations across the Chicago area on Wednesday morning. The fast-food company, headquartered in the West Loop, said the wildly popular music group from Seoul, South Korea, picked the sauces, which were inspired by offerings at McDonald’s restaurants in South Korea.
TV Showsdexerto.com

ReviewBrah gives highly-anticipated review of BTS McDonald’s meal

McDonald’s has just launched its new specialty meal, the BTS Meal, and K-pop fans from around the world are hungry for ReviewBrah’s verdict. BTS are one the most popular boy bands in the entire world, with their success and fandom continuing to break new records each year. From numerous merchandise deals to appearing in various film and TV shows, there’s no denying how impactful the Bangtan Boys have been to the South Korean pop industry. While BTS are currently celebrating the band’s release of their latest song, many fans will be wanting to get their hands on McDonald’s exclusive BTS Meal.
Recipeskiss951.com

BTS’ McDonald’s Meal In Stores Now, Plus There’s New Merch

If things seemed a bit crowded at your local McDonald’s yesterday you can blame BTS. The K-Pop group’s signature meal just went on sale. The special BTS meal includes a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium World Famous Fries, medium Coke, and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by recipes from McDonald’s South Korea.
Restaurantsmoneysavingmom.com

McDonald’s: Get A Free Sandwich!

