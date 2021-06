MERIDEN — A new crop of 248 “Panthers for Life” were honored on Friday. Platt High School held two graduation sessions on the brand new turf field for the Class of 2020. The class was divided in two by alphabetical order —half at 10 a.m. and the other half at 1 p.m. The seniors walked from the school-side endzone to a staging area at the other end of the field. Each graduating senior stood at cones placed in rows in front of a staging area.