Tom Brady trolls Aaron Rodgers with memes following 'The Match' announcement

By John Healy
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 7 days ago
Tom Brady has learned to make a meme and he is not holding back. The Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback has commenced his trash talk with Aaron Rodgers on social media Wednesday following the announcement of “The Match,” where Brady — alongside Phil Mickelson — will square off against the Green Bay Packers quarterback and Bryson DeChambeau in the head-to-head celebrity golf competition.

