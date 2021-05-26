Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Flywire shares jump on first day of trading after raising $250M

By Lucia Maffei
Posted by 
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The IPO of the payment tech unicorn comes as other local software firms such as enterprise AI unicorn DataRobot Inc. and cloud security company iboss Inc. have announced plans to hit the public markets. Burlington-based agritech company Agrify Corp. (Nasdaq: AGFY) and Boston-based marketing tech firm Semrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SEMR) are among the local, non-biotech companies whose respective stocks started trading earlier this year.

www.bizjournals.com
Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal

Boston, MA
788
Followers
2K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/boston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Software#Ipo#Flywire#Ai Unicorn Datarobot Inc#Burlington#Agrify Corp Lrb#Agfy#Semrush Holdings Inc#Semr#Trading#Company#Payment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tech Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsEntrepreneur

Your Privately Held Shares Jumped After an IPO. Now It's Time to Consider Taxes.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. 2020 was the most active year for initial public offerings (IPOs) since the 1990s, according to FactSet. Nearly 500 traditional and Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) IPOs raised more than $170 billion. Analysis by iCapital Network shows that the market capitalization of the average unicorn that went public in 2020 was more than double its previous valuation on the private markets.
Needham, MAPosted by
Boston Business Journal

With Needham HQ set to reopen, IDG trades hands for $1.3B

The ownership swap comes as IDG is set to officially reopen its new office in Needham on June 14. The company leases its new space, the former campus of Seaport-based PTC Inc. (Nasdaq: PTC), from Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP). "This acquisition, plus the new headquarters, plus the new strategy, plus the fact that now we're a double-digit growth company, sets us up for a whole new chapter over the next five, ten, 15 years," CEO Mohamad Ali said.
EconomyPosted by
MarketWatch

GM stock jumps after call for first-half results to be 'significantly better' than expected

Shares of General Motors Co. jumped 3.2% in premarket trading Thursday, after the automaker said it expects first-half 2021 financial results to be "significantly better" than previous guidance, given its "success" in dealing with the semiconductor shortage. GM also said it is taking steps to boost deliveries to dealers and customers in the U.S. and Canada "to meet strong customer demand" for its Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac model vehicles. Production of the Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD pickups will increase by about 1,000 trucks per month, starting in mid-July, while shipments of Chevrolet Colorado and GMC...
EconomyStreet.Com

General Motors Sees 'Significantly Better' First Half Earnings; Shares Jump

General Motors (GM) - Get Report shares jumped higher Thursday after the carmaker said it expects its first half earnings to be "significantly better" than previous forecasts as semiconductor shipments improve and plants around the country return to full capacity. GM said it's accelerating the production of large and medium-sized...
StocksHerald & Review

Asian shares mixed after lackluster day on Wall Street

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed on Wednesday after Wall Street began a post-holiday week on a lackluster note. Shares rose in Tokyo and Sydney but fell in Hong Kong, Shanghai and South Korea. A weakening in growth in Chinese manufacturing, based on surveys of factory managers, has undermined buying sentiment.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Sri Lankan shares close lower after five straight days of gains

June 2 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares snapped a five-session winning streak on Wednesday, as the island nation extended travel restrictions to curb rising cases of the novel coronavirus. * The CSE All-Share Index closed 0.19% lower at 7,436.55. * Conglomerate LOLC Holdings and investment company Browns Investments Plc were...
MarketsTelegraph

AMC shares jump 100pc after offering free popcorn to investors

AMC - which owns hundreds of US cinemas and Odeon, Europe’s largest operator - saw shares rise to an all-time high, with trading repeatedly halted. They rose by as much as 115pc, with the company valued at more than $30bn (£21bn) at one point. It came as AMC said it...
BusinessNBC Miami

FireEye Is Selling Its Products Business and Name for $1.2 Billion

FireEye is selling its products business, including the FireEye name, to a consortium led by private-equity firm Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 billion. The deal will separate Mandiant Solutions, its cyber forensics unit, from its network, email, and cloud security products. FireEye said Wednesday it's selling its products business, including...
Stockssmarteranalyst.com

Taylor Morrison Increases Share Buy Backs to $250M; Shares Rise

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) announced an increase of its share buyback program to $250 million with an extended timeline to December 31, 2022. Shares rose 1% to close at $29.91 on June 1. Taylor Morrison engages in the business of residential home building and the development of lifestyle communities.
StocksCNBC

What to watch today: Dow set to jump on the first day of June

June was set for a positive start on Wall Street. Dow futures led the way Tuesday, with an over 200-point gain, about 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 broke two-week losing streaks with weekly gains around 1%. The Nasdaq jumped 2% last week for its first two-week winning streak since mid-April. (CNBC)
Stocksinvesting.com

XRP Jumps 21% In Bullish Trade

Investing.com - XRP was trading at $1.09285 by 20:38 (00:38 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, up 20.61% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 24. The move upwards pushed XRP's market cap up to $49.55343B, or 2.96% of the total cryptocurrency market cap....