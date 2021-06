Foo Fighters were scheduled to go on a 25th anniversary tour in spring of 2020, dates that were rescheduled and eventually cancelled due to COVID. Now they've announced new dates this summer, which technically celebrate their 26th anniversary, rather than 25th (but who's counting?). Beginning on July 28 in Cincinnati, they'll head to Milwaukee, St. Louis, Bonner Springs KS, Oklahoma City, and Albuquerque, with more shows to be announced. Radkey open all dates, and tickets go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10 AM local time.