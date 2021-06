The Albertsons story is an old one: The brand was the dream of an ex-Subway district manager called Joe Albertson who used a combination of his savings and loans to open the first-ever outlet of the grocery store in Boise, Idaho, according to the company website. Something about Albertson's vision worked really well and before he knew it, he could taste success as more and more customers turned to his store for stocking up on essentials. By 1941, the brand was doing so well that its sales had skyrocketed to over $1 million (via Albertsons).