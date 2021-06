A mixture of empathy, exhilaration, and melancholy overtakes me as I spend time with these sculptures and inspect their fascinating details. They are three separate bronzes, cast at scale. The head has the appearance of a heavy mask, its edges trace the hairline, the curves of the ears, the silhouette of the jawbone, and a sliver of the neck. The eyes are neither open nor closed, but rather absent, mere smudges of material. The clenched hands each have their own personality, with wrinkly folds of skin, palpable veins, and an abruptly disembodied state. Together, they make for an uncanny presence.