Is there anything better than perfectly crispy bacon? We were hesitant to say yes until we set our eyes on what has to be one of the best combinations ever: bacon and brown sugar. This recipe by Susan Olayinka, who blogs at The Flexible Fridge, promises a tray of crispy brown sugar bacon that's ready in 10 minutes. Susan loves coming up with simple, tantalizing recipes that are "busy-life approved." This one definitely passes the test — it might even take your oven longer to preheat than the total cooking time.