Indiana State Police Master Trooper Chip McKee is set to retire after 25 successful years with the Indiana State Police. McKee is a Plymouth, Indiana, native and a 1978 graduate of Plymouth High School. He continued his education at Indiana State University where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in criminology in 1982. After his graduation from Indiana State University, McKee enlisted in the United States Army and served from 1979-1993, being stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and Mainz, Germany.