Presidential Election

Cherokee Nation General Election set for June 5

By SUBMITTED
Claremore Progress
 8 days ago

Precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021 for the Cherokee Nation General Election, according to a media release. Pursuant to Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr’s existing Executive Order 2020-02-CTH, voters will be required to wear a mask inside the precinct and precinct officials will be taking all precautions, wearing masks, social distancing and precinct officials will be cleaning voting booths and sanitizing.

