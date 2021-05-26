Cherokee Nation General Election set for June 5
Precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021 for the Cherokee Nation General Election, according to a media release. Pursuant to Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr’s existing Executive Order 2020-02-CTH, voters will be required to wear a mask inside the precinct and precinct officials will be taking all precautions, wearing masks, social distancing and precinct officials will be cleaning voting booths and sanitizing.www.claremoreprogress.com