Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kalamazoo, MI

New Vintage Store ‘Kalamazoo Pickers’ Opening Downtown

By Mark Frankhouse
Posted by 
1049 The Edge
1049 The Edge
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It was only about a month ago that a staple of the Vine neighborhood, J-Bird Vintage, unfortunately closed their doors for good. The vintage store had sighted not only struggles during the pandemic but also the need to spend more time with their friends and family as the reason for its closure. Regardless, it was a big blow to Vine and for those who love vintage shopping. but now it looks like we're going to have a new option in Downtown Kalamazoo. A new shop says it will be opening soon and I got to peak in and see what they're about.

1049theedge.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
1049 The Edge

1049 The Edge

Battle Creek, MI
477
Followers
944
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1049theedge.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
Kalamazoo, MI
Business
City
Kalamazoo, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#The Vintage#Vintage Clothing#Open Doors#Closed Doors#New Vintage Store#Kalamazoo Pickers#90#J Bird Vintage#Downtown Kalamazoo#Vintage Shopping#Collectables#Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
1049 The Edge

This Stunning Michigan Mansion for Sale has a Hidden Room

This absolutely insane Bloomfield Hills mansion has a secret room that you must see. The photos and video you're about to check out will leave your jaw on the floor. No wonder this place is going for $5 million. This 4 bedroom 7 bathroom home has a whopping 7,751 square feet of living space. The listing for 1567 Island Ln in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan just hit Zillow less than a week ago. Here's how the property is described by Katherine E Broock and Max Broock,
Augusta, MEPosted by
1049 The Edge

Is Walmart Going Bagless on July 1? Yes & No

A trip to the local Walmart is pretty much a mundane everyday occurrence for most folks. But a slight change in that routine can cause a huge ripple effect. Case in point, a viral article coming from 92 Moose in Augusta, Maine (a Townsquare Media station, like this one) which stated that Walmart was going 100% bagless on July 1. Seeing that this article originated in Maine, this was absolutely true.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1049 The Edge

Five Crazy Things For Free Right Now on Kalamazoo Craigslist

Looking for furniture for your home, or a home on wheels? You won't believe these free items in Southwest Michigan on Craigslist. There's no shame in surfing the free section of Craigslist. Sure, many times you'll find nothing but a bunch of unusable junk. But sometimes, you can find some treasure. Today I found 5 very interesting items in Southwest Michigan for free on Craigslist.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1049 The Edge

Kalamazoo Woman Gets Maternity Shoot At The Root Beer Stand

There was a recent photo shoot out in Sturgis where the couple getting married wanted to remember their upcoming big day with the only Hot N' Now left in the country. This was the site for their photos, as you can see here. With the stares and honks from onlookers, the couple and photographer had a blast. But here in Kalamazoo, one woman was following in the shadows of her mother, and put together a really special Maternity shoot.
Springfield, MIPosted by
1049 The Edge

Nice to Meat You: Best Butcher Shops and Meat Counters in SWMI

Looking to load the grill and make your cookout unforgettable? These meat markets are highly recommended for prime cuts. We may not agree on rare vs well done, but almost everyone enjoys a good cut of meat. If you don't know the difference or don't think it matters, which would you rater have: Bell's Oberon or Keystone Light? Wine drinkers know the difference between a nice chardonnay and something that comes with a twist-off cap. Trust me, even a decent hot dog is a world of difference away from a bargain frankfurter. Have you ever used bargain toilet paper?
Battle Creek, MIPosted by
1049 The Edge

Battle Creek Skateboard Shop Offering Free Summer Camps

When I was a late teen back in 2003, it was all about Jackass, CKY, and skateboarding was at it's high in popularity with the help of legend Tony Hawk. Unfortunately for me, I didn't have any place willing to give free skateboarding lessons like the team at Battleground Skate Shop in Battle Creek. This summer they're running free skate camps throughout Battle Creek to help get kids get their skating skills to the next level. The events are gonna be held on the following dates and locations:
DrinksPosted by
1049 The Edge

Social Drinking Districts are Growing in West and Southwest MI

Pour another round. It is legal to drink downtown in these 19 cities in 9 different West and Southwest Michigan counties as social districts are the new norm. Have you done it yet? Drinking in public, right out in the open? Only alcoholics would do that, right? It feels almost like hiding rum in your koozie at your kids soccer game, but public drinking is no longer the taboo it once was as social districts are becoming more and more popular in Michigan.
Michigan StatePosted by
1049 The Edge

See Inside This $10M Michigan Mansion For Sale

Technically it's a little less, but by the time you pay your closing costs on this $9.95 million estate, you will have a$10M mortgage. See what your money buys. The listing at 3499 Franklin Rd in Bloomfield Hills is impressive. The sprawling abode has 20,000+ square feet of living space, including an indoor basketball court. The three-story estate sits on four acres with a pool, tennis court, and frontage on Lower Long Lake in one of Detroit's most affluent suburbs. The estimated cost is $3,483/month...for home insurance. The total mortgage amount is a colossal $52,430 per month. The price drops to $42,818 monthly if you put 20% down ($1,990,000).
Portage, MIPosted by
1049 The Edge

New Reptile Expo ‘Portage Repticon’ Coming June 12th To The Celery Flats

For those of you who like slithering with the snakes or crawling with the lizards, your chance to see some killer (not literally) reptiles is coming up next month with an all ne reptile show named the "Portage Repticon." Going down Saturday, June 12, from 12 - 4 p.m. at the Celery Flats Historical Area at 7335 Garden Lane, this event is totally FREE, with NO registration required. We're starting to see more events come back and this is a great way to get up close and personal with some fascinating creatures. There you'll get to touch some reptiles and even take a picture with a few., while learning cool reptile facts, characteristics and habitats from fun presentations.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1049 The Edge

Kalamazoo Yard Features Chairs That Always Change Display

A friend of mine was recently driving when she saw a yard located in Kalamazoo on Grand Prairie Rd. in between Drake and Nichols just across the street from the cemetery that absolutely blew her mind. The yard belonging to a family home features a display of chairs which are set out towards the front of the yard, and are constantly changing display. I had no idea this existed until Wine Emi, owner of the local perogie retailer "Perogie & You," reached out to me with a video as she drove by:
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Is It Nearly Impossible For People To Buy A House In Kalamazoo?

As someone who's starting to give buying a house a hard look over the next few years, it has be a little concerned that I'm seeing so many people in my age frame talk about how impossible it is to buy a house in Kalamazoo. Right now in Kalamazoo it seems that it's totally a sellers market in real estate and people are constantly getting out bid by outrageous amounts when applying. Recently on a Reddit feed, someone felt the need to vent, and it was met with a lot of people who feel the same way:
Kalamazoo, MIwkzo.com

Broncos Kitchen to resume outdoor free dinner services beginning in June

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A nonprofit hunger-relief charity for college students in Kalamazoo will be resuming outdoor dinner service next month and this summer, they will expand the free meals to the general public. The organization has decided to temporarily suspend the policy limiting the meals to only Western Michigan University students and will now include anyone who visits their meal sites.
Kalamazoo, MIkalcounty.com

Kalamazoo County Parks and Expo Center

Sale of antique, vintage and collectible toys such as pedal cars, toy tractors, wind-up & battery operated toys, Disney, sci-fi toys, Tonka trucks, Japanese pressed tin robots & cars, Hot Wheels, action figures & dolls, movie & TV memorabilia, & much more. For more information contact Jim Welytok at 262-366-1314 or email unievents1@aol.com.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Detroit Area’s Newest ‘Memory Lane’ Drive In To Open Soon

Since the pandemic began, we saw the pastime of going to the drive in theatre make its triumphant return, and since then, we're seeing a once dead industry make an incredible comeback. In Southwest Michigan alone we have 3 drive in theatres, with one also in Muskegon. The newest drive in will be a little bit of a hike from Kalamazoo however, as the Memory Lane Drive In will be located at 6501 North Monroe.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

5 Favorite Hairstylists in the Kalamazoo Area 2021

If you're looking for a new hairstylist in Southwest Michigan, this list might help. It's not easy to find the perfect hairstylist. But when you find them, you don't let go. It's worth noting how difficult the last year and a half has been for everyone in that industry. They weren't legally allowed to cut hair for a large part of 2020. When they were allowed to cut hair again, hairstylists were face to face with people that could have carried Covid-19 without knowing it. It's been strange times indeed. With that being said, we had to skip our annual "Favorite Hairstylists" poll in 2020. We're happy to bring it back this year. Back in 2019 we received over 14,000 votes for this poll. Unfortunately, this year we only received around 1,100. After over 100 nominations and just over 1,100 votes. Here are your favorites.
Kalamazoo, MIwesternherald.com

Insomnia Cookies offers free cookies to 2021 graduates

Insomnia Cookies is offering free cookies for all graduates until May 16. Any graduate wearing a cap and gown in-store receives a free 6-pack with any in-store purchase. Graduates can also receive one free classic cookie with no purchase. If a graduate is not walking in graduation, they can show...
Kalamazoo, MIWWMTCw

Adopt Today: Victor

The two-year old dog comes to the SPCA of Southwest Michigan all the way from the Humane Society of the Delta in Helena, Arkansas. He loves going for walks, and belly rubs while we're at it. Victor is smart, too. He already knows commands like, "sit." Visit him, and bring...