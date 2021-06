Apple’s next big event, i.e., WWDC (World Wide Developer Conference), is scheduled for June 7th, 2021. So, just according to Apple’s ritual, the date has been finalized in the first week of June as last year the event got postponed to the last week of the same month due to COVID-19. However, similar to the previous year, Apple would stick to the virtual event so the whole event will broadcast as a live stream. The event will be stream keynote of the event live from Apple Park at 10 AM PT, June 7th. Viewers will be able to watch it on the Apple website, YouTube Channel, Apple TV app, and Apple Developer App on iPhone and iPad.