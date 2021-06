Tuesday saw the publication of Built to Lose: How the NBA's Tanking Era Changed the League Forever, a new book from Bleacher Report scribe Jake Fischer. Overall, I found Fischer's book deeply reported--he conducted more than 300 interviews, on- and off-the-record--and I believe anyone who follows the NBA closely will enjoy the behind-the-scenes look at some of the tanking teams from the mid-2010s. And while Magic fans can attest that period was a low point in the team's history, perhaps they can take solace in the fact they weren't fans of the Sacramento Kings or Phoenix Suns; those two clubs come away looking the worst, in my opinion, of all the teams profiled in the book.