Guatemalan Judge Erika Lorena Aifan – A Brave Voice
LA MESA, California — Since March 2007, the U.S. Secretary of State has honored various women from around the world with the Secretary of State’s International Women of Courage Award (IWCA). This annual award honors women who have shown great courage, strength, and leadership to bring positive change to their communities, often at personal risk and sacrifice. These women have advocated for the protection of human rights, promoted the advancement of the status of women, and fostered peace and government transparency around the world.www.sdjewishworld.com