Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Hamas leader says 80 fighters killed in war with Israel

By FARES AKRAM - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 8 days ago

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hamas’ leader in the Gaza Strip says 80 militants were killed during the 11-day war with Israel that ended last week. The comments by Yehiyeh Sinwar to The Associated Press on Wednesday provided the the group’s first official tally for losses sustained in the fighting. Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry has put the number of Palestinians killed in the Israeli offensive this month at 254, including 66 children, 39 women, and 17 people above the age of 60. But it did not give a breakdown between civilians and combatants. Twelve people were killed in Israel -- mostly from rocket fire -- and all but one were civilians.

www.wcn247.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaza War#Gaza Strip#Palestinians#Militants#Ap#The Associated Press#Israeli#Hamas Run Health Ministry#Fighters#Gaza City#Civilians#Rocket Fire#Twelve People#Women
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Palestine
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle Easttelegraphherald.com

Gaza's bereaved civilians fear justice will never come

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — The al-Kawlaks, a family of four generations living next door to each other in downtown Gaza City, were utterly unprepared for the inferno. Like others, they were terrified by the heavy bombing in Israel’s fourth war with Gaza’s Hamas rulers that began May 10. The explosions felt more powerful than in previous fighting. At night, parents and children slept in one room so they would live or die together.
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

UNRWA Gaza chief takes leave of absence amid uproar over comments on Israeli airstrikes

The Gaza director of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) will be taking a “long leave of absence,” a spokesman for the agency said on Wednesday, according to Hebrew media reports. The announcement came after Matthias Schmale and his deputy were recalled to Jerusalem from the Gaza Strip amid Hamas anger at remarks made by Schmale during a May 22 Channel 12 interview.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

UNRWA Summons Gaza Director Who Said the IDF Avoided Civilian Targets

According to Reuters, on Wednesday UNRWA summoned Matthias Schmale, the director of UNRWA in the Gaza Strip, for consultation with his bosses in Jerusalem, because he angered Gaza Arabs with comments that “favored Israel” in last month’s fighting. On May 25, Schmale apologized for telling Israel’s Channel 12 that, with...
AdvocacyUS News and World Report

Red Cross Chief Urges Israel, Palestinians to End Cycle of Violence

GAZA (Reuters) - The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)urged Israel and the Palestinians on Wednesday to find a political solution so violence like last month's hostilities over the Gaza Strip border might be prevented. On his first visit to Gaza in four years, Robert Mardini...
Middle EastPosted by
In Homeland Security

Will the Mideast Ceasefire Bring the Sides Closer to Peace?

On Thursday, May 20, after 11 days of fighting, Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Egypt. So now it’s time to see what has changed, if anything. There is every likelihood that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will step down soon after many years in power. But this change will come in spite of this latest cycle of violence, not because of it.
Middle EastDaily Review & Sunday Review

Israel at the crossroads

Israel was created by an action of the United Nations in 1947 as a haven for Jews leaving Europe during and after World War II. The United Nations has set the basic principles for a negotiated peaceful settlement with the Palestinians who had lived there prior to 1947 (known as the “land for peace” formula) by its resolutions 242 (1967) and 338 (1973). Starting as a sliver of its current territory, over the years the new nation successfully fought neighboring countries and thereby secured control over a much larger territory now known as greater Israel from the Jordanian border to the Mediterranean. Israel has also occupied the Gaza territory that was originally part of Egypt, and the Golan Heights, formerly part of Syria.
Middle EastPosted by
AFP

WHO says nearly 200,000 Palestinians need health aid after Gaza conflict

The World Health Organization (WHO) Wednesday warned of "staggering health needs" in the occupied Palestinian Territories after last month's conflict between Israel and Islamist group Hamas.  Israel has enforced a land and sea blockade on Gaza since Hamas seized control in 2007 of the impoverished and densely populated territory that is home to about two million Palestinians.
MilitaryThe Jewish Press

Senior Hamas Commander Arrested in Ramallah – by Israeli Forces

The Israel Defense Forces said Wednesday that special forces arrested a senior Hamas leader in the Palestinian Authority capital city of Ramallah. Sheikh Jamal al-Tawil is accused of establishing a Hamas headquarters in Ramallah, in addition to actively organizing riots. In Gaza, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem confirmed the arrest. “The...
The Jewish Press

Amid Internal Debate, Hamas Trying to Reopen Offices in Damascus

A series of events and developments, accompanied by reports in the Arab and in particular the Lebanese media, indicate Hamas’s intention to renew relations with the Syrian regime in Damascus after 10 years of severed ties. Various sources indicate that the current Hamas leadership, and especially members of the military...
Middle Eastworldcapitaltimes.com

Re: Palestinians are defeating the Oslo culture typified by bumbling Abbas

The political discourse of Mahmoud Abbas, the head of the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, is similar to that of an ineffectual king who has been isolated in his palace for far too long. The king speaks of prosperity and peace, and counts his innumerable achievements and wealth tirelessly, while his people are dying of starvation outside and begging pointlessly for his attention.
Middle EastPosted by
Newsweek

It Looks Like The Reign of Bibi Is Over. What This Means for Us Palestinians | Opinion

On Wednesday evening, the seemingly impossible happened: A coalition formed of Israeli Knesset members with numbers sufficient to unseat Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Lapid managed to cobble together 61 seats, with the improbably help of far right nationalist Naftali Bennett and Mansour Abbas, leader of Islamist Arab party Raam.
Middle Eastvcyamerica.org

Israel in the Crosshairs

Chris Katulka is the assistant director of North American Ministries with Friends of Israel. Host of the radio program, The Friends of Israel Today, he also serves as a speaker, writer, and blogger for The Friends of Israel and writes for Israel My Glory magazine. The Friends of Israel is a worldwide Christian ministry communicating biblical truth about Israel and the Messiah, while fostering solidarity with the Jewish people.
Middle EastSun-Journal

Current Events/ Israeli Palestinian conflict

This month the worst violence in years erupted between the Israelis and the Palestinians. Currently a cease-fire is in effect which has temporarily stopped the violence. According to news reports, the violence – which included bombing – happened because Israeli police officers entered a Muslim mosque and cut the cables to the loudspeakers which were broadcasting prayers on the first day of Ramadan, the Muslim Holy Month. They reportedly did this because the president of Israel was going to give a speech nearby for Israeli Memorial Day and they were afraid the prayers would drown out the speech.
MilitaryThe Jewish Press

IDF Special Forces Ground Troops Hit Hezbollah Military Target in Syria

The IDF attacked a military position on Monday night near Al-Hurriyah in the Quneitra District in southern Syria, adjacent to the border with the Golan Heights, several sources reported. The Alma Research and Education Center in northern Israel estimates that there was Hezbollah-linked operational activity in the area at the...
Militaryweeklyblitz.net

During Gaza war, Hamas lost many of its fighters

Hamas lost many of its fighters in those tunnels. We likely will never know the true figure, but Israel thinks it killed a total of at least 225 Hamas fighters, including 25 senior commanders. The excavators now digging in the destroyed tunnels continue to turn up the bodies of Hamas fighters. Writes Hugh Fitzgerald.