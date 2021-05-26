Cherry Creek School Board reports to parents at May meeting

A special school board meeting that was scheduled for tonight at 5:00 p.m. to address the mask mandate and attendance at graduation was cancelled this morning. Superintendent Summer Stephens placed a robo-call to school district families last night in which she provided an update regarding the reopening plan and Personal Protective Equipment requirements. She said in the call that the district was making “a slight change regarding the update from last week. Based on consultation with our local health authority representative, our chief nurse, and others in the district, we are proceeding as follows tomorrow, Wednesday, May 19, through the end of the school year.”