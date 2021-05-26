Cancel
Cherry Creek School Board reports to parents at May meeting

By The Villager
Board president notes AAPI American Heritage Month and VP Bates seeks re-election. At the regular Cherry Creek School District Board of Education (CCSD) meeting on May 10, school board vice-president Kelly Bates announced she would run for re-election to a second four-year term in November. Board president Karen Fisher will step down from the board in November, due to term limits. The only current board member who has served longer than Bates is current Board Secretary Janice McDonald, who is in her sixth year, thus will be term-limited in two years.

Spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, the Cherry Creek School District opened a K-5 online program in fall 2020, and that option will continue for the 2021-22 school year for families that prefer it. Having closed out the spring semester with full-time, in-person classes for families that chose it, the district...