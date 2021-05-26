CCSD parents question potential social studies curriculum changes

At the end of the regular meeting of the Cherry Creek School District Board of Education on May 10, several parents from a full house of spectators at the in-person and virtual meeting rose to address the board about a message sent to CCSD parents on April 23 from outgoing Superintendent Dr. Scott Siegfried. That message included, “As part of our Future Forward strategic plan, we are working collaboratively with teachers and administrators to review existing curricular resources through a lens of racial and cultural relevance…It is critical that we identify resources that accurately reflect the contributions and narratives of our diverse community.” It also said, “Teams of educators will be reviewing instructional materials over the summer and identifying any components that do not meet our standards of racial and cultural appropriateness.”