The Panasonic Lumix GH5 Mark II adds livestreaming and an anti-reflective sensor

Looking for the best lenses for Panasonic Lumix GH5 II? Here is the guide for you to get the top recommended micro four thirds lenses for Panasonic GH5 II mirrorless camera. Boasting updated video capabilities and a refined design, the Panasonic Lumix GH5 II provides a professional-quality imaging platform for shooters who demand versatile video and stills capabilities in a single compact camera. Featuring a 20.3MP Live MOS Sensor with AR Coating, the Panasonic GH5 II achieves C4K/4K 60p 4:2:0 10-bit video recording and simultaneous output of 4:2:2 10-bit over HDMI during 4K 60p 4:2:0 10-bit internal recording. With the pre-installed V-Log L, it is easy to match the color tone with the footage recorded in V-Log of S1H/S1 and V-Log L of GH5/GH5S. The GH5 II Body Image Stabilizer (I.S.) is further advanced to achieve stable handheld shooting and making it possible to use a 6.5-stop slower shutter speed. Designed for today’s creators and audiences, the easy-to-use Lumix Sync app for smartphones and tablets provides high-quality livestreaming with minimum equipment. Livestreaming via a router is available as well with Lumix Network Setting Software. So, with a few significant performance improvements and an affordable price, the Panasonic GH5 Mark II is a value option for video shooters or as a tool for hybrid shooters who need a good solution for both stills and video.