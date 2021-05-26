Cancel
The Panasonic Lumix GH5 Mark II adds livestreaming and an anti-reflective sensor

Cover picture for the articleAlmost indistinguishable from the Lumix GH5, the newest member of the Lumix family sports the same 20.3MP Micro Four Thirds sensor, although the GH5 Mark II version gets anti-reflective coating, which should combat unwanted lens flares. Weighing only a fraction more, the G5 II is splash and dust-proof, and its compact size makes it ideal for long video sessions. It’s the video capabilities that’ll attract content creators looking to livestream their next unboxing. Shoot full HD as high as 180fps and 4k 60fps, plus there’s improvements to autofocus — with animal, body and head recognition and improved in-body image stabilisation. All these are incremental changes sure, but if you want a camera with a plethora of video options, ergonomic design and with rapid auto-focus, you can pick one up in June for £1499.

