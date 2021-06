Alex Ovechkin has been surrounded by elite athletes all of his life. His father, Mikhail, signed a contract to play professional soccer but an injury ended his career when he was 17, according to the Washington Post. Ovechkin’s mother, Tatyana, reached even greater athletic heights, winning two Olympic gold medals in basketball with the Soviet Union. Ovechkin knows what it takes to succeed as a high-level athlete, and perhaps more importantly, he’s seen firsthand the lack of support women athletes sometimes receive. It’s part of the reason that Ovechkin, the Capitals superstar and Stanley Cup champion, and his wife, Nastasiya, decided to join the Washington Spirit as investors.