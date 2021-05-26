Cancel
San Diego, CA

Appreciating the Non-Material Treasures

By Writers & Photographers
sdjewishworld.com
 12 days ago

SAN DIEGO — This week’s Torah reading, Behaalotecha, appears to be the basis of one of my mother’s oft-repeated sayings, “Keep complaining and I’ll really give you something to complain about.” Seems the Israelites grew tired of their monotonous diet of manna, pining for the fish and other foods they ate as slaves in Egypt. It was not so much that they coveted these foods as they were unthankful for the food they actually had. Even Moses complained, asking essentially, “Who needs this responsibility of leadership?” (Ever serve on a shul board?) Did he not appreciate his position? Hashem responds with a deadly plague of an over-abundance of quail, so much that it was coming out of the people’s noses! What’s the p’shat, the simple lesson? Not appreciating what you have brings dire consequences to your wellbeing, physically and emotionally. Complain about your life and you’ll remain where you are in your life. Praise your life and you’ll raise where you are in your life.

www.sdjewishworld.com
