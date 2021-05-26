Zack Snyder Almost Had Joseph Gordon-Levitt Appear As Batman In Man Of Steel
Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy is revered by fans and critics and one of the greatest achievements in superhero cinema, with Batman Begins and The Dark Knight comfortably two of the best comic book adaptations ever made. The Dark Knight Rises doesn’t quite hold the same lofty status, though, and while there are more than a few shaky moments throughout its epic running time, it’s not the unmitigated disasters that certain corners of the internet would have you believe.wegotthiscovered.com