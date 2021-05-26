Zack Snyder Almost Had Joseph Gordon-Levitt Appear As Batman In Man Of Steel

Remember when Netflix and big movie theater chains hated each other?. Oh, how the tides have turned. One of those big theater chains, Cinemark, will now carry Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead nationwide for one week starting on May 14th before the film hits Netflix on May 21st. While it’s only one week, this marks one of the biggest instances in which a Netflix film will play in theaters as part of a wide release. Previously, Netflix has run limited time releases in limited markets, meaning those in New York City, Los Angeles, Austin, and San Francisco, for example, might be able to watch The Irishman in theaters, but people in other cities and states couldn’t.