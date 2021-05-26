The Internet’s Trying To Cancel Mark Ruffalo For Backpedaling On His Comments

Yorgos Lanthimos' next movie, Poor Things, has added a new cast member – Mark Ruffalo is the latest actor to join the project, Collider reports. Emma Stone and Ramy Youssef are already on board, with Willem Dafoe also in talks to star. The upcoming movie from the director of The Favourite will be set in the Victorian era, telling the story of Belle Baxter (Stone), a young woman who's brought back to life by an eccentric scientist. Youssef and Dafoe's roles haven't been confirmed yet, and neither has Ruffalo's, but the movie promises to be about love, discovery, and scientific daring – with plenty of black humor and surreal elements, if Lanthimos' previous work is anything to go by.