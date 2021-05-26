The Internet’s Trying To Cancel Mark Ruffalo For Backpedaling On His Comments
Another week and another celebrity finding themselves caught in the crosshairs of cancel culture. Only this time, it’s an unlikely candidate. Mark Ruffalo is generally considered one of the more widely loved A-listers out there, with the Hulk actor amassing a huge fanbase of Marvel followers for his work in the MCU and boasting a solid list of non-comic book movie credits as well. Indeed, he’s an accomplished star and his goofy and good natured persona have endeared him to many. But he’s also known to be pretty outspoken when it comes to politics.wegotthiscovered.com