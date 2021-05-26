Cancel
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo Yard Features Chairs That Always Change Display

By Mark Frankhouse
Posted by 
1049 The Edge
1049 The Edge
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A friend of mine was recently driving when she saw a yard located in Kalamazoo on Grand Prairie Rd. in between Drake and Nichols just across the street from the cemetery that absolutely blew her mind. The yard belonging to a family home features a display of chairs which are set out towards the front of the yard, and are constantly changing display. I had no idea this existed until Wine Emi, owner of the local perogie retailer "Perogie & You," reached out to me with a video as she drove by:

1049theedge.com
1049 The Edge

1049 The Edge

Battle Creek, MI
477
Followers
944
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1049theedge.com
Michigan Lifestyle
Kalamazoo, MI
Lifestyle
City
Kalamazoo, MI
