Kalamazoo Yard Features Chairs That Always Change Display
A friend of mine was recently driving when she saw a yard located in Kalamazoo on Grand Prairie Rd. in between Drake and Nichols just across the street from the cemetery that absolutely blew her mind. The yard belonging to a family home features a display of chairs which are set out towards the front of the yard, and are constantly changing display. I had no idea this existed until Wine Emi, owner of the local perogie retailer "Perogie & You," reached out to me with a video as she drove by:1049theedge.com