Cameron Grimes should thrive as a babyface in NXT
It was only a matter of time before Cameron Grimes turned babyface. Even before the 12-year pro adopted this opulent goofball gimmick, fans had already taken a liking to him due to his charisma and comedic timing shining through in any segment/angle he took part in. Him diving headfirst into this new gimmick — which was inspired by Grimes’ actual stock market success — and attempting to one-up “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase only intensified that appreciation.dailyddt.com