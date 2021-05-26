Cameron Grimes should thrive as a babyface in NXT

Hey gang! So we have a pretty loaded match card for tonight's NXT. We're going to get two title matches, two non-title matches with champions, and some more action with big names. Will we see more developments in the hunt for Karrion Kross and his NXT title? Will we see a new Women's Champion or a new Cruiserweight Champion crowned? And will we again see Cameron Grimes' life messed with by that damn Ted DiBiase? Let's watch and find out!