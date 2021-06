No need to spend hours at the beach or in the sun to get glowy skin. While winter may have washed you out, you can get a healthy, luminous look sans sunburn with the right bronzer. This magical makeup simultaneously warms and highlights your face, giving you that post-tropical-vacation look. You can use bronzer to sculpt along the outer areas of your face and along the edge of your jawline, from your ear under your cheekbone and on the sides of the nose.