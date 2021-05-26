Telemundo unveils ambitious plans for Olympics soccer coverage at Tokyo 2020
When it comes to soccer, very few languages capture the raw emotion of the sport as well as the Spanish language. Combine that with the Summer Olympics, and you can watch those unforgettable moments that may live in our memories forever. Could we see the U.S. Women’s National Team win another Gold Medal for a record fifth time? And in men’s soccer, will it be Mexico, France, Argentina, Brazil, Germany or a dark horse that’ll win gold in a very competitive tournament?worldsoccertalk.com