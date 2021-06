FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KLIX)-An early morning crash in Camas County Tuesday killed two Oregon men and injured three other people. According to Idaho State Police Craig Caldwell, 52, had been driving a Chevrolet Astro van headed east at around 1 a.m. when he crossed the center line and hit a Dodge Ram pickup, driven by Lancey Robbins, 22, of Melba. Robbins was flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, the passenger in the Ram, Andrew Leon, 23, of Meridian, was taken by ambulance to North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. A third passenger in the Astro van, Frank Brunetto, 53, of Oregon City, was flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Caldwell and Borchers both perished at the scene.