Mooreland, OK

Investigation continues into Trent Shuman case

By Dawnita Fogleman Staff Writer
Posted by 
Woodward News
Woodward News
 12 days ago

Over a year after Trent Shuman was reported missing, the case still goes unsolved.

Twenty-four year old Shuman went missing May 21, 2020. His body was discovered four miles west of Mooreland just north of Highway 412 on June 19th, according to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) Public Information Officer Brook Arbeitman.

The medical examiner’s report was released Jan. 11, 2021. According to autopsy findings, the body was found in an advanced stage of decomposition, wrapped in a blanket. A gunshot wound of the head and two 9 mm bullets recovered with the body designate the manner of death to be homicide.

“I don’t have much to report. It is still under investigation,” District Attorney Christopher M. Boring said. “We are continuing to get more information.”

A toxicological analysis showed Shuman was positive with methamphetamine.

“I don’t like that it is taking this long,” Boring said. “I am sure that OSBI is conducting a thorough investigation into it, and when they are done, we will be able to tell a jury what happened to Trent.”

Woodward, OK
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
