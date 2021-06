Gareth Southgate will announce his final 26-man England squad for the rearranged Euro 2020 on 1 June.England will play Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic in Group D at the Euros. All three of their games will be held at Wembley, as will the semi-finals and final.England will play friendlies against Austria and Romania at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium ahead of the competition.Southgate selected a 33-man provisional squad last week, with several surprising choices part of a young and perhaps inexperienced selection.Who will be on the team bus travelling from St George’s Park to Wembley? Who can be confident of a...