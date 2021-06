Let's update a list the Cardinals keep giving us reasons to overlook. The combination of shoulder trouble for Miles Mikolas, who is still out but nearing his return, and a tight side for Kwang Hyun Kim at spring training meant reliever-turned-starter John Gant went from the bullpen to the rotation. Five of his seven starts have gone at least five innings. None of his starts have included more than three earned runs allowed. His walks are too high, sure, but his ERA reads 1.83. That's pretty good, no?