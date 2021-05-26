Man carrying knife arrested outside Ranch & Home after trying to buy a gun

KENNEWICK, WA - A man carrying a knife outside of Ranch & Home in Kennewick was arrested early Wednesday morning after trying to buy a gun. As soon as the store opened, a 28-year-old man ran inside carrying a knife trying to buy a firearm. The suspect was not allowed to buy firearms, because he has a Department of Corrections warrant. The employees felt threatened so they were able to get him outside the store and called the police.