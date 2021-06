As different Capitals came in and out of the lineup with injury as the regular season wound down, their age became apparent. Several players, including Alex Ovechkin, T.J. Oshie, John Carlson, Lars Eller and Nicklas Backstrom, were dealing with injuries as the Capitals were brushed aside by the Boston Bruins in the first round of the playoffs. The condensed schedule had slowly taken its toll on the league's oldest team. The first three games of the playoff series were tightly contested. All of them went to overtime. The final two games of the series was not as kind.