The Suns put a savage beating on the Lakers Tuesday night, 115-85, in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. Devin Booker was great; Camerons Johnson and Payne chipped in; Chris Paul put up one of the few truly excellent nine-point, six-assist games you will see in the modern era. It was all about Phoenix’s defense, which clamped down on the Lakers, sans Anthony Davis, and chased LeBron James all the way into the locker room with more than five minutes left in the game. The Suns now lead the series 3-2; with Davis’s participation up in the air and a banged-up LeBron looking wobbly and slow, the Lakers are in the deepest of shit.