Best Bluetooth keyboards for Amazon Fire HD 10 & 10 Plus Android Central 2021. Amazon makes some of the best Android tablets that are great for watching your favorite shows and playing games, but the tablets can also help you stay productive, too — especially with the latest update to the Fire HD 10 line-up. Using one of the best Bluetooth keyboards for the Amazon Fire HD 10, you can enjoy both worlds — work and play. There are many choices out there, from traditional styles to compact, but don't worry; we've got you covered to help you find the best for your needs.