Capitals Lick Their Wounds After Playoff Exit

MLB Network Insider Jon Morosi weighs in on the Blue Jays’ recent offensive surge, the potential of adding a front line starting pitcher this season, and Marcus Semien being named AL Player of the Month for May (29:28). Kevin Arnovitz, NBA scribe for ESPN, discusses LeBron James' inability to lift the Lakers past the Suns, resetting expectations for LeBron moving forward, and Nikola Jokic’s stellar opening round against the Blazers (49:37). Coolbet’s Kris Abbott stops by to share his favourite bets for tonight’s Canadiens-Jets game and this weekend’s sports slate (1:23:35). Shane O’Brien, former NHL defenceman and co-host of the Missin’ Curfew podcast, chimes in on Mark Scheifele’s four-game suspension for his hit on Jake Evans, Mitch Marner’s recent playoff struggles, and the Leafs’ quest to develop a "killer instinct" (2:03:51).