Coroner identifies ninth victim of San Jose rail yard shooting
The Santa Clara County coroner's office late Wednesday identified a ninth victim from the shooting at a transit station in San Jose, California, AP reports. The latest: The coroner's officer confirmed the death of Alex Ward Fritch, 49, who was in critical condition but died after being hospitalized. The other victims were identified earlier: Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Adrian Balleza, 29; Jose Dejesus Hernandez, 35; Timothy Romo, 49; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63; Lars Lane, 63; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; and Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40.www.axios.com