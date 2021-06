While the majority of the 6 million people living with Alzheimer’s in the US get diagnosed at age 65 or older, there are about 200,000 younger Americans who have been diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's. Now researchers believe that brain aging, neurological disorders and diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer's can be delayed and even deterred through lifestyle choices, especially diet. A new study just revealed that eating a Mediterranean diet, rich in vegetables and fruits, whole grains and nuts, seeds, and some fish–and with little or no saturated fat in red meat and full-fat dairy–protects against brain aging, Alzheimer's, and dementia.