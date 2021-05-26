Cancel
New article sheds more light on myopia control efficacy

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new paper that has been accepted for publication in Ophthalmic & Physiological Optics, the peer-reviewed journal of The College of Optometrists (UK), furthers understanding of myopia control efficacy in the context of normal childhood eye growth. Axial Length Targets for Myopia Control (Chamberlain P, et al.) is now available online via Open Access.

www.news-medical.net
SciencePhys.org

Shedding new light: A new type of immunosensor for immunoassay tests

Immunosensors are widely used in immunoassays to detect antigens. One such immunosensor is a quenchbody (Q-body), which contains a modified antibody fragment with a quenched fluorescent dye. When an antigen binds to the Q-body, the dye leaves the antibody and the fluorescence intensifies. The change in fluorescence intensity is easy to measure, making Q-body-based antigen detection systems incredibly simple. However, this method requires an external light source to excite the electrons in the fluorescent dye to produce luminescence.
Mental HealthPsyPost

New study sheds light on cognitive mechanisms linked to hypnosis

New research provides evidence that the tendency to respond to hypnosis is linked to cognitive flexibility. The findings, recently published in Scientific Reports, indicate that people with higher levels of hypnotizability tend to be better at shifting between different mental sets. Despite a growing interest in the clinical potential of...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study sheds new light on human brain development

University of Virginia School of Medicine researchers have shed new light on how our brains develop, revealing that the very last step in cell division is crucial for the brain to reach its proper size and function. The new findings identify a potential contributor to microcephaly, a birth defect in...
CancerGenetic Engineering News

Researchers Shed Light on Genetic Switch in Melanoma

Melanoma is a serious form of skin cancer that begins in cells known as melanocytes. While it is less common than basal cell carcinoma (BCC) and squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), melanoma is more dangerous because of its ability to spread to other organs more rapidly if it is not treated at an early stage. Researchers have known that the CRTC family of proteins (CRTC1, CRTC2, and CRTC3) is involved in pigmentation and melanoma, yet specific details of the proteins have been unknown. Now researchers at Salk Institute report new findings on the protein CRTC3, which can lead to new treatments for melanoma.
ScienceScience Daily

Light shed on mysterious genotype-phenotype associations

A new study analyzing the association between an individual's genetics (genotype) and their observable characteristics resulting from the interaction of genetics and the environment (phenotype), contributes new knowledge to the understanding of human complex traits and diseases. The study titled, "An atlas of alternative polyadenylation quantitative trait loci (3′aQTLs) contributing...
Public Healtharxiv.org

The effect of delayed awareness and fatigue on the efficacy of self-isolation in epidemic control

The isolation of infectious individuals is a key measure of public health for the control of communicable diseases. However, involving a strong perturbation of daily life, it often causes psychosocial distress, and severe financial and social costs. These may act as mechanisms limiting the adoption of the measure in the first place or the adherence throughout its full duration. In addition, difficulty of recognizing mild symptoms or lack of symptoms may impact awareness of the infection and further limit adoption. Here, we study an epidemic model on a network of contacts accounting for limited adherence and delayed awareness to self-isolation, along with fatigue causing overhasty termination. The model allows us to estimate the role of each ingredient and analyze the tradeoff between adherence and duration of self-isolation. We find that the epidemic threshold is very sensitive to an effective compliance that combines the effects of imperfect adherence, delayed awareness and fatigue. If adherence improves for shorter quarantine periods, there exists an optimal duration of isolation, shorter than the infectious period. However, heterogeneities in the connectivity pattern, coupled to a reduced compliance for highly active individuals, may almost completely offset the effectiveness of self-isolation measures on the control of the epidemic.
Public HealthEurekAlert

Vitamin D may not provide protection from COVID-19 susceptibility or disease severity

Observational studies have suggested that increased vitamin D levels may protect against COVID-19. However, these studies were inconclusive and possibly subject to confounding. A study published in PLOS Medicine by Guillaume Butler-Laporte and Tomoko Nakanishi at McGill University in Quebec, Canada, and colleagues suggests that genetic evidence does not support vitamin D as a protective measure against COVID-19.
Scienceuky.edu

UK Research on Beige Fat Formation for Improved Glucose Metabolism Highlighted by NIDDK

Research led by University of Kentucky endocrinologist and Center for Clinical & Translational Science director Dr. Philip Kern was recently highlighted by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) in its 2021 Recent Advances & Emerging Opportunities report. The publication conveys important accomplishments resulting from NIDDK-funded research, as well as the enormous promise this research holds for the future.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Research sheds light on link between meningiomas and seizures

Meningiomas are the most common type of primary brain tumor. Found in the meninges– or the tissue that surrounds the brain and spinal cord, meningiomas are often benign. However, some can behave more aggressively and recur. These tumors can affect critical neurovascular structures, such as arteries and cranial nerves, impacting patients' neurological function and quality of life.
Nevada StateEurekAlert

A fiery past sheds new light on the future of global climate change

Centuries-old smoke particles preserved in the ice reveal a fiery past in the Southern Hemisphere and shed new light on the future impacts of global climate change, according to a research led by Harvard University and a group of international researchers from the Desert Research Institute in Nevada and the University of Hong Kong, etc. recently published in Science Advances.
AstronomyPhys.org

Observations shed more light on the properties of pulsar PSR J0740+6620

An international team of astronomers has carried out X-ray observations of a massive millisecond pulsar known as PSR J0740+6620. Results of the observational campaign, presented in a paper published May 14 on the arXiv pre-print repository, deliver important information regarding the properties of this pulsar. Pulsars are highly magnetized, rotating...
Healthreviewofoptometry.com

Multifocals Better Tolerated than Single Vision for Myopia Control

A recent pilot study compared subjective and objective vision of children wearing single-vision and +2.00, +3.00 and +4.00 D add power soft multifocal contact lenses to determine whether the higher add power—which was thought to provide better myopia control—resulted in visual compromise. Myopic children were assigned in random order to...
AstronomyPhys.org

New FAST discoveries shed light on pulsars

Using the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST), a research team led by Prof. Han Jinlin from National Astronomical Observatories of Chinese Academy of Sciences (NAOC) has discovered 201 pulsars, including many very faint pulsars, 40 millisecond pulsars (MSPs), and 16 pulsars in binaries. These discoveries were published in Research...
WildlifeNews-Medical.net

Study sheds new light on complex dynamics involved in microbial infections

Included in the vast fallout stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists are paying closer attention to microbial infections and how life forms defend against attacks from pathogens. Research led by University of California San Diego scientists has shed new light on the complex dynamics involved in how organisms sense that...
Medical & Biotechdoctorslounge.com

Delaying Surgery Linked to Worse Outcomes for NSCLC

WEDNESDAY, June 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), delaying surgical procedures for more than 12 weeks is associated with an increased risk for recurrence and worse survival, according to a study published online May 27 in JAMA Network Open. Brendan T. Heiden, M.D.,...
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Depressive Symptoms Linked to Rapid Kidney Function Decline

WEDNESDAY, June 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For Chinese adults with normal kidney function, higher depressive symptoms are associated with an increased risk for rapid kidney function decline, according to a study published online May 28 in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. Zhuxian Zhang, M.D., from...