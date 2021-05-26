Cancel
Memory details fade over time, with only the main gist preserved

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat information is retained in a memory over time, and which parts get lost? These questions have led to many scientific theories over the years, and now a team of researchers at the Universities of Glasgow and Birmingham have been able to provide some answers. Their new study, which is...

