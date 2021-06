CANTON TWP. — The cause of a large blaze at a local scrap yard last week "will most likely be left undetermined," township Fire Chief Chris Smith said Tuesday. "There was nothing being done to or around the scrap pile when the fire started," he said. "(Investigators) are possibly contributing it to the hot weather the day before combined with oils and other residual fluids that may have combusted inside the pile. Regarding the value and loss, they estimated there was $350,000 worth of scrap in the pile. But there is really no loss since the scrap can still be sold."